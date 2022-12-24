UAE Bans 2 More Pakistani Cities From Getting Visit Visas

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added two more Pakistani cities to its blacklist, whose citizens would no longer be granted visit visas to the country. This takes the overall number of blacklisted Pakistani cities to 24, as reported by 24News.

Reportedly, the travel agent mafia is said to be the root cause of the problem. Initially, UAE’s immigration authorities added 12 Pakistani cities to the visit visa prohibition list, then the list was extended to 22 and now two more have been included.

Below is the province-wise list of all 24 cities.

Punjab Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Balochistan Federal Territory DG Khan Nawabshah Abbottabad Quetta Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khushab Larkana DI Khan Hunza, GB Muzaffargarh Sukkur Kurram Agency Kotli, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sargodha Bajaur Agency Attock Hangu Kasur Kohat Sheikhupura Parachinar Chakwal Mohmand Agency Sahiwal

According to the details, UAE placed restrictions on the residents of these cities on account of the agents’ false statements that they were being sent on a visit visa when they were actually being sent on a work visa.

It is pertinent to mention here that UAE deported around 80 Pakistanis in August for several reasons, including possession of fake return tickets.

