IHC Seeks Details of Gifts Received by Heads-of-State Since 1947

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled an immediate hearing on a petition demanding information on gifts received by heads of state since Pakistan’s inception.

According to reports, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi’s petition before the IHC on Monday.

The petitioner argued that information about the gifts received by the heads of state should be made public. According to the appeal, the Information Commission directed the government to reveal Toshakhana information by June 2022, and that the judgment should be followed.

The petitioner =requested that the market worth of the presents and the cost incurred should also be disclosed. The Cabinet Division and the Information Commission have been added as parties to Advocate Niazi’s petition.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) requested information on gifts given since 1947 as well. The court’s orders followed a request for information on the dignitaries, bureaucrats, and officials who had received the presents.