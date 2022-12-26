News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Here’s How Much Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki Have Increased Prices in 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published Dec 26, 2022 | 4:59 pm
Honda Toyota Suzuki

2022 has been a terrible year for the auto sector of Pakistan. Due to the economic crash, car prices have shot up to monumental levels, putting them out of reach for a vast number of buyers.

ALSO READ

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), despite having achieved a high degree of localized manufacturing in Pakistan, have increased the prices of their vehicles by huge margins.

Here’s how their old and new prices compare from January to December 2022.

Toyota IMC

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
Toyota Yaris
1.3 Gli M/T 2,612,000 3,539,000 927,000
1.3 Gli CVT 2,817,000 3,769,000 952,000
1.3 ATIV M/T 2,745,000 3,729,000 984,000
1.3 ATIV CVT 2,919,000 3,929,000 1,010,000
1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,970,000 4,009,000 1,039,000
1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,175,000 4,259,000 1,084,000
Toyota Corolla
Altis 1.6 M/T 3,380,000 4,569,000 1,189,000
Altis 1.6 CVT 3,534,000 4,979,000 1,445,000
Altis SE 1.6 CVT 3,892,000 5,479,000 1,587,000
Altis 1.8 CVT 3,872,000 5,639,000 1,747,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,179,000 5,709,000 1,530,000
Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,199,000 5,749,000 1,550,000
Toyota Hilux
Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,947,000 9,839,000 2,892,000
Revo G 2.8 A/T 7,306,000 10,309,000 3,003,000
Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,032,000 10,599,000 2,567,000
Revo Rocco 8,472,000 11,179,000 2,727,000
Toyota Fortuner
Fortuner G A/T 8,569,000 11,579,000 3,010,000
Fortuner V A/T 9,941,000 13,259,000 3,318,000
Fortuner Sigma4 A/T 10,392,000 13,969,000 3,304,000
Fortuner Legender A/T 10,842,000 14,699,000 3,857,000

Honda Atlas

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
City
1.2 M/T 2,729,000 3,769,000 1,040,000
1.2 CVT 2,949,000 3,899,000 950,000
1.5 CVT 3,146,000 4,139,000 993,000
1.5 Aspire M/T 3,279,000 4,299,000 1,020,000
1.5 Aspire CVT 3,454,000 4,479,000 1,025,000
Civic
Civic M-CVT 5,099,000 6,349,000 1,250,000
Civic Oriel M-CVT 5,399,000 6,599,000 1,200,000
Civic RS LL-CVT 6,149,000 7,549,000 1,400,000
HR-V
VTi N/a 5,999,000 N/a
VTi S N/a 6,199,000 N/a
BR-V
1.5 iVTEC S CVT 3,689,000 4,939,000 1,250,000

Pak Suzuki

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 1,308,000 1,699,000 391,000
Alto VXR 1,546,000 1,976,000 430,000
Alto VXR AGS N/a 2,120,000 N/a
Alto VXL AGS 1,747,000 2,223,000 476,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 1,877,000 2,421,000 544,000
Wagon R VXL 1,975,000 2,564,000 589,000
Wagon R AGS 2,158,000 2,802,000 644,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 2,050,000 2,754,000 704,000
Cultus VXL 2,244,000 3,024,000 780,000
Cultus AGS 2,422,000 3,234,000 812,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 2,499,000 3,180,000 681,000
Swift GL CVT 2,699,000 3,420,000 721,000
Swift GL Limited Edition CVT N/a 3,450,000 N/a
Swift GLX CVT 2,899,000 3,760,000 861,000
                                                                                          Bolan
Bolan VX 1,176,000 1,500,000 324,000

 

 

Earlier this year, the new regime changed the policies drastically to stop auto-sector imports. Those changes included:

  • 100% regulatory duties (RDs) on CBU vehicle imports.
  • Letter of Credit (LC) approval on limited CKD imports by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
  • Restrictions on car financing by SBP.

Due to these and a few other steps, car sales have decreased by a significant margin compared to last year. Furthermore, due to the non-approval of LCs, car companies are having trouble importing assembly kits, which forced carmakers to observe non-production days (NPDs).

ALSO READ

While the operations are recovering gradually, Pakistan’s economy is still in a sorry state, which does not bode well for the local car industry.


lens

Muslim Actor Sheezan Khan Arrested in Indian ‘Love Jihad’ Case
Read more in lens

proproperty

CM KPK Breaks Ground for Development Projects Worth PKR 3.23Bn
Read more in proproperty
close
>