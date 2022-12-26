Here’s How Much Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki Have Increased Prices in 2022

2022 has been a terrible year for the auto sector of Pakistan. Due to the economic crash, car prices have shot up to monumental levels, putting them out of reach for a vast number of buyers.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), despite having achieved a high degree of localized manufacturing in Pakistan, have increased the prices of their vehicles by huge margins.

Here’s how their old and new prices compare from January to December 2022.

Toyota IMC

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris

1.3 Gli M/T 2,612,000 3,539,000 927,000 1.3 Gli CVT 2,817,000 3,769,000 952,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 2,745,000 3,729,000 984,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 2,919,000 3,929,000 1,010,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 2,970,000 4,009,000 1,039,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 3,175,000 4,259,000 1,084,000 Toyota Corolla

Altis 1.6 M/T 3,380,000 4,569,000 1,189,000 Altis 1.6 CVT 3,534,000 4,979,000 1,445,000 Altis SE 1.6 CVT 3,892,000 5,479,000 1,587,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 3,872,000 5,639,000 1,747,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 4,179,000 5,709,000 1,530,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 4,199,000 5,749,000 1,550,000 Toyota Hilux

Revo G 2.8 M/T 6,947,000 9,839,000 2,892,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 7,306,000 10,309,000 3,003,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 8,032,000 10,599,000 2,567,000 Revo Rocco 8,472,000 11,179,000 2,727,000 Toyota Fortuner

Fortuner G A/T 8,569,000 11,579,000 3,010,000 Fortuner V A/T 9,941,000 13,259,000 3,318,000 Fortuner Sigma4 A/T 10,392,000 13,969,000 3,304,000 Fortuner Legender A/T 10,842,000 14,699,000 3,857,000

Honda Atlas

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) City

1.2 M/T 2,729,000 3,769,000 1,040,000 1.2 CVT 2,949,000 3,899,000 950,000 1.5 CVT 3,146,000 4,139,000 993,000 1.5 Aspire M/T 3,279,000 4,299,000 1,020,000 1.5 Aspire CVT 3,454,000 4,479,000 1,025,000 Civic

Civic M-CVT 5,099,000 6,349,000 1,250,000 Civic Oriel M-CVT 5,399,000 6,599,000 1,200,000 Civic RS LL-CVT 6,149,000 7,549,000 1,400,000 HR-V VTi N/a 5,999,000 N/a VTi S N/a 6,199,000 N/a BR-V

1.5 iVTEC S CVT 3,689,000 4,939,000 1,250,000

Pak Suzuki

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Price in December 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,308,000 1,699,000 391,000 Alto VXR 1,546,000 1,976,000 430,000 Alto VXR AGS N/a 2,120,000 N/a Alto VXL AGS 1,747,000 2,223,000 476,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 1,877,000 2,421,000 544,000 Wagon R VXL 1,975,000 2,564,000 589,000 Wagon R AGS 2,158,000 2,802,000 644,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 2,050,000 2,754,000 704,000 Cultus VXL 2,244,000 3,024,000 780,000 Cultus AGS 2,422,000 3,234,000 812,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 2,499,000 3,180,000 681,000 Swift GL CVT 2,699,000 3,420,000 721,000 Swift GL Limited Edition CVT N/a 3,450,000 N/a Swift GLX CVT 2,899,000 3,760,000 861,000 Bolan Bolan VX 1,176,000 1,500,000 324,000

Earlier this year, the new regime changed the policies drastically to stop auto-sector imports. Those changes included:

100% regulatory duties (RDs) on CBU vehicle imports.

Letter of Credit (LC) approval on limited CKD imports by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Restrictions on car financing by SBP.

Due to these and a few other steps, car sales have decreased by a significant margin compared to last year. Furthermore, due to the non-approval of LCs, car companies are having trouble importing assembly kits, which forced carmakers to observe non-production days (NPDs).

While the operations are recovering gradually, Pakistan’s economy is still in a sorry state, which does not bode well for the local car industry.