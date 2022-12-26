Man Gets Booked for Attacking Traffic Warden in Karachi

Losing temper on the road can be dangerous, but losing it to a law enforcer is plain dumb. A citizen of Karachi learned that lesson the hard way by getting arrested for assaulting a traffic warden after receiving a ticket.

According to details, an individual named Iqbal received a fine from a warden on Shahrah-e-Faisal. The driver had a high-roof van with discolored windows.

After receiving the challan, Iqbal took offense to the matter and started assaulting the warden, vandalizing the police post, and screaming profanities at the officials.

The perpetrator reportedly tortured the police officers and threw stones at the traffic police post, damaging the windows. The department registered a case against the man and arrested him.

Bike Theft

Bike theft is a common occurrence in Karachi and has haunted citizens for a long time. In a recent report in this regard, authorities reported a theft of 10 motorcycles at once from the Wednesday Bazaar near UP Morr earlier this month.

Every Wednesday or Sunday, dozens of bikes get stolen from the market near UP Morr, yet the authorities are silent. Most of the thefts and burglaries happen within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi police station.

The affected citizens said that the theft of multiple bikes cannot be the work of two or three people. They added that there are multiple gangs that steal bikes from this area.

Shopkeepers alleged that the police knows about the issue and refuse to do anything to address it. The shopkeepers said that the law enforcers receive multiple complaints each week about theft instances.