Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is Coming After All

Several rumors have claimed that there will be no Samsung Galaxy S22 Fan Edition (FE), but a new report suggests otherwise. The Galaxy S21 FE was quite late to the party after several delays, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same with the Galaxy S22 FE.

The new report comes from Twitter tipster Connor who claims that the Galaxy S22 FE will launch alongside Galaxy Buds 2 Live, but there is no launch date yet. Another tipster, Dohyun Kim, replied to this tweet, saying that the S23 series will not get an FE model.

Rumor also has it that Samsung plans to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, where it will reveal the Galaxy S23 series including the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. But some older reports have said that Samsung is saving the Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy Tab S8 FE, and the Buds 2 Live for the second part of its launch event. These devices may get a soft launch a few weeks after the S23 lineup becomes official.

These rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S22 FE will replace the Galaxy A74. Samsung is already working on its next-generation A series phones including the Galaxy A14, A24, A34, and A54, but there is no news of the A74 still, which hints that it may have been discontinued.

As for the S22 FE, it is expected to come with Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2300 chip and a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108MP primary camera. It is expected to cost the same as the Galaxy A73, which was announced earlier this year for $499.

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE is expected to feature the same Exynos 2300 chip and the Tab S9 series is expected to launch during Q3, 2023.