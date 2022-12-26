Govt Blames Telcos for Poor Network Services in the Country

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has put the blame for poor network and mobile signal on cellular mobile operators while saying they failed to upgrade their capacity to meet growing demands.

Senator Seemee Ezdi asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar about the poor network and Telecommunication services. We are facing these issues everywhere even in a settled area like Lahore, and Motorways”, she added.

Khawar said license requirements have been upgraded. He further said that due to issues in equipment imports, the issues were exacerbated.

Omar Malik Member Telecom of the Ministry admitted the poor and degraded services in the country. “I observed the same issues and they exist”, he added.

Member Telecom said that during the last three and a half years, 60 million internet connections were increased in the system which put an additional burden on the system. However, CMOs failed to meet the growing demand.