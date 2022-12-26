Govt Blames Telcos for Poor Network Services in the Country

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has put the blame for poor network and mobile signal on cellular mobile operators while saying they failed to upgrade their capacity to meet growing demands.
Senator Seemee Ezdi asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar about the poor network and Telecommunication services. We are facing these issues everywhere even in a settled area like Lahore, and Motorways”, she added.
Khawar said license requirements have been upgraded. He further said that due to issues in equipment imports, the issues were exacerbated.
Omar Malik Member Telecom of the Ministry admitted the poor and degraded services in the country. “I observed the same issues and they exist”, he added.
Member Telecom said that during the last three and a half years, 60 million internet connections were increased in the system which put an additional burden on the system. However, CMOs failed to meet the growing demand.
Shame on us even in 2022 our network connectivity is so poor which badly effects banks transactions, food orders, online businesses
Member PTA and Minister of IT both seem to have very low IQ and are unfit for their jobs. PTA should be disbanded at the earliest at it is nothing more than a regualtion printing machine deeply out of touch of reality.
Cost of operations for all mobile companies has gone through the roof, what does govt want? They should taking loans from IMF so Esteemed minisiter and member PTA can enjoy uninterrupted service on motorway? With lowest ARPU in the world, people struggling to eat a decent meal once a day, these guys want mobile companies to invest in billions of dollars while they earn in million of ruppes?
Free advice: want to improve service? Stop hogging spectrum sale at 2x price and allow a 5 year short term concession sale of spectrum to mobile opcos based on revenue share model to see improvement
Some Bajwas also sitting in PTA and telecom industry is failing.
Mobile companies keh rahe han itnay internet connections ziada hoay han system pay burden ho gya ha tu kya free ma services day rahay han jab dil karta ha price increase kar daytay han apni marzi say.Itnay paisay awam ke pocket say nikal rahay han tu service dayna ma mout party ha internet ke na tu speed ha na koi khas service ha voice call bhe clear nahi hoti.Paisay laytay ho tu service bhe tu achi karo ya nahi hota tu Jan choro.Lootnay ma lagay han service ha koi nahi.Shame on mobile companies.Phir kehtay han 5G launch kar rahay han 4G tu pehlay insano ke tarah chla lo.