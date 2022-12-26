US and UK Order Their Citizens From Visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel Over Terrorist Attack Alert

The US and UK governments have issued travel advisories to their citizens residing in Pakistan. The development comes after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the I-10/4 sector of Islamabad on Friday.

In its advisory, US citizens are prohibited from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to the possibility of a terrorist attack. The US government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays.

Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad has prohibited all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel. Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy has urged all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in the capital throughout the holiday season.

The US citizens are advised to exercise the following actions:

Exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds.

Review your personal security plans.

Carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

In its advisory, the UK government stated that the US government is aware of information of a potential attack on the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the festive period. Therefore, UK citizens should avoid going to the Marriott Hotel during this period.

British nationals in Islamabad have also been advised to exercise additional vigilance and minimize exposure to densely populated and unsecured areas that pose a higher risk.