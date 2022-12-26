Vivo V25 is Launching in Pakistan Soon With Color Changing Design

Vivo V25, a mid-ranger that became official around the globe in August this year, is finally ready to launch in Pakistan “soon”. It will tag alongside the Vivo V25e, which, as the name says, is the more affordable variant in the series. Sadly, there is no mention of the Vivo V25 Pro.

The confirmation comes from Vivo itself, which has been teasing its upcoming smartphones on its official Twitter account. Once again, the Pakistani cricket team’s captain Babar Azam is the face of all teaser ads since he is the brand ambassador of Vivo in Pakistan.

Have a look.

Specifications

Since the Vivo V25 and V25e are already available around the globe, we know their entire spec sheets already. Both phones have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, however, their screens have noticeable bezels around the screen.

The feature that makes these phones stand out is the color-changing rear panel, which can shift its colors under the sun.

The two siblings only differ when it comes to chipset and camera details. The vanilla model features MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 SoC while the V25e sticks with the Helio G99 chip.

Vivo V25 and V25e have 64MP primary cameras, but the standard version has an 8MP ultrawide unit, while the E model only has a 2MP duo of depth and macro sensors on the back. The selfie cameras are also different. While the cheaper model has a 32MP selfie unit, the standard Vivo V25 opts for a 50MP sensor instead.

Price and Availability

Vivo is yet to talk about the release date and price tags of these phones. The Vivo V23 5G launched for around Rs. 80,000 in Pakistan, so we expect the Vivo V25 to cost over Rs 100,000 since import taxes have gotten even worse since then. Perhaps, the Vivo V23e will be priced around Rs. 80,000 this time, but there is no confirmation as of yet.

The teaser campaign for these phones has been going on for a few days already, so we expect to see an official launch by the end of December or in early January.