CDA to Auction Dozens of Islamabad’s Plots With Discount Next Month

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to auction 58 residential and commercial properties in January 2023, with the goal of raising Rs. 20 billion to cover developmental and non-developmental expenses.

According to past budget records, the CDA meets the majority of its financial requirements by auctioning commercial and residential plots. The CDA board of directors is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the impending auction and seek approval.

The 58 plots to be auctioned include six plots in different markaz, three northern strip E-11 plots, five blue area plots, 10 agro farms plots, an economy flats plot, a hotel plot, two hospital plots, two industrial plots, four commercial Park Enclave plots, four petrol pump plots, seven class three shopping center plots, a school plot in E-11, and 12 residential Park Enclave plots.

According to reports, the CDA plans to offer a 5% discount to overseas Pakistanis in order to encourage international investment, as well as a 15% refund for payment in full within 30 days of the issue of the provisional bid letter.

The auction is scheduled for 23-25 January 2023 and will be overseen by a committee led by Member Finance CDA. The properties will be sold at an open auction, and offers will be presented to the CDA Board, which is a suitable platform for accepting bids.

CDA is now conducting various development initiatives at a rapid pace, for which it will be required to pay billions of rupees to contractors in the coming quarter.

A senior executive stated that if we continue to succeed in auctioning plots in January, we will be able to easily manage the finances for the ongoing projects; otherwise, the authority may encounter a shortage of funds to keep the projects running.