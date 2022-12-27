Dar Expands Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission for Policymaking

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has included Ziad Bashir, a leading businessman as a member of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RAMC) to review tax/revenue policies, budget proposals, and amendments to the Finance Bill and suggest measures/policies for resource mobilization.

In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Tuesday. Now, the members of the RRMC stand at 12.

ALSO READ $2 Billion Per Month Are Being Smuggled From Pakistan to Afghanistan

According to the notification, in partial modification of the Board’s Notification C.No.1(42)-STB/2012(Pt) dated December 1, 2022, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue has added Ziad Bashir as a member in Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RAMC).

Presently, members of the PRMC, headed by Ashfaq Tola, would have Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon, Dr. Veqar Ahmed, Saqib Sherazi, Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI or his nominee, President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, Chairman FBR, member (Reforms & Modernization) FBR Secretary to the Commission whereas Nisar Muhammad-Customs, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal-Income Tax and Abdul Hameed Memon-Sales Tax have been included as subject experts.

ALSO READ Privatization Committee Directs to Initiate Leasing of PIA-Owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York

Under the terms of reference (ToRs) of the Commission, it would advise and make recommendations to the Finance Minister in the areas:

To review existing revenue policies, evaluate FBR data at the macro level, and identify initiatives, measures, and policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business, and pro-economic growth To identify issues, difficulties, snags, and risks of the existing tax system and recommend remedial measures To review the budget proposals, evaluate their consequences on business, and advise the finance minister on practical aspects of budget proposals To review the proposed amendments to Finance Bill and make recommendations to Dar on the implications of proposed amendments on businesses To review the complexities of lax legislation and recommend simplification, eg, different compliance levels for different categories of taxpayers To suggest an action plan to curb the parallel economy and to make recommendations for improving financial inclusion in the documented system To review and recommend a robust IT system on modern lines and upgrade existing IT facilities to maximize tax compliance. enforcement, broaden the tax base and provide taxpayer facilitation To make recommendations for minimizing taxpayer/tax collector interaction and maximizing trust between FBR and the taxpayers To review and advise restructuring of FBR. The commission would advise restricting the FBR from the perspectives; (a) to evaluate the possibility of making FBR autonomous; (b) to evaluate the possibility of establishing an independent audit system;(c) to evaluate the possibility of establishing a separate legal department To make recommendations on the harmonization of GST between the Federation and Provinces and the development of a single portal for filing sales tax returns any other related matter.

ALSO READ FBR Revises Customs Values on Imported Paper

The Commission: