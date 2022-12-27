Govt Approves MoU on Tourism With Kazakhstan

The Federal Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

To promote the development of relations in the sphere of tourism and the strengthening of mutual understanding, and expression of goodwill for the economic, cultural, and social life between the two states, an MOU has been finalized which has been approved by the Federal Cabinet through Circulation, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan two member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach towards world issues as well as mutual understanding and goodwill for each other. They have a great potential for cooperation in the field of tourism, said the documents.

To strengthen mutual cooperation in the tourism sector a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been finalized.

