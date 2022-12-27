Govt Approves MoU on Tourism With Kazakhstan

The Federal Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
To promote the development of relations in the sphere of tourism and the strengthening of mutual understanding, and expression of goodwill for the economic, cultural, and social life between the two states, an MOU has been finalized which has been approved by the Federal Cabinet through Circulation, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.
Pakistan and Kazakhstan two member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach towards world issues as well as mutual understanding and goodwill for each other. They have a great potential for cooperation in the field of tourism, said the documents.
To strengthen mutual cooperation in the tourism sector a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been finalized.
The salient features of MoU are as under:
- To promote the development of relations in the sphere of tourism and the strengthening of mutual understanding, expression of goodwill for the economic, cultural, and social life between the two states
- To encourage cooperation between government bodies and other stakeholders engaged in the field of Tourism on the basis of equality and mutual benefit in accordance with this MoU and the legislation of their States.
- To encourage mutual participation in exhibitions, fairs, tourism events, seminars, and sharing of Information, data, and experience for improving the quality and regulating the work of tourism entities
- To develop cooperation in the framework of participation of their States in the World Tourism Organization
- To establish contacts between institutions engaged in the training of professional personnel in the field of Tourism.