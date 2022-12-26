Ishaq Dar Vows to Recover Rs. 447 Billion from Gas Infrastructure Development Cess Defaulters

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has expressed the resolve of the government to recover each penny from the defaulters on account of the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

He chaired a meeting on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess at Finance Division, today.

ALSO READ Govt Set to Launch National Roaming in Balochistan

The meeting was apprised of the amount of outstanding Cess recoveries from various entities and discussed GIDC Acts and Supreme Court’s order in this regard.

It was informed that Rs. 447 billion is still outstanding and needed to be recovered and there are 3194 petitions in various courts of law.

Examining the Court’s decisions and stay order, the Finance Minister expressed serious concerns over the non-recoveries of Cess dues and expressed the resolve of the government to recover each penny from the defaulters on account of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC)

He further directed the authorities to share updated break-ups of arrears of sector-wise GIDC in the next meeting in order to frame up legal and administrative strategies for fast-track recovery of the outstanding GIDC outstanding dues.

ALSO READ SBP Shares Monetary Policy Committee Meetings Schedule for Jan-Jun FY23

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Deputy Attorney General, MD OGDCL, representatives of SNGPL, SSGCL, PPL and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions attended the meeting.