UAE Increases Job Quota for Locals From 15,000 to 24,000 Vacancies

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is aiming to produce approximately 24,000 private-sector employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the upcoming year.

In this regard, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council also called the Nafis program, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, stated that the council intends to provide 22,000-24,000 jobs in 2023 instead of 15,000.

He further added that Nafis is actively working to change citizens’ and businesses’ perceptions, cultures, and expectations of working in the private sector. He further added that they prioritize growth in all fields, including industry, healthcare, tourism, and investment.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General stressed the importance of training and rehabilitation, along with holistic development, in order to create jobs. Furthermore, he noted that the Nafis program has performed well since its start in 2021, but there have been certain challenges that they have been monitoring over the last 12 months.

According to him, Nafis’ leadership issued instructions and major changes were made and added that they believe that the improvements will inspire many nationals to join the private sector by taking advantage of the program’s benefits.

Moreover, the Secretary-General remarked that they hope to achieve sustainable economic growth through their initiatives in the private sector, which is a critical and primary component of economic growth in the UAE.

The Nafis program was introduced in September 2021 and aims at generating 75,000 jobs in 5 years with an employment rate of 15,000 per year.

