CNICs and Passports of HEC Defaulters to be Blocked

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament has instructed relevant authorities to block the CNIC and passports of those six professors who did not return back to the country from abroad after the completion of PhD degrees sponsored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Auditor General of Pakistan apprised the PAC that six professors were sent abroad for PhD and fees and stipends were paid from the Faculty Development Program (FDP) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The amount of the program was Rs. 38 million in addition to the salary of Rs. 3.245 million but they did not return back to Pakistan to serve in their respective field, resulting in a loss to public money amounting to Rs. 45.75 million.

The representative of the Auditor General presented the detail of six professors who did not come back to Pakistan as per the agreement which was signed by the candidates and their guarantors with the HEC officials.

According to the Audit official, Khurram Nadeem was selected to pursue his PhD degree abroad. His period of Leave was 04/08/2008 to 03/04/2013 and got Rs. 5.39 million including Rs. 3.40 million as a fee and stipend and Rs. 1.96 million as a salary during the leave period.

Amna Shehzad was selected to pursue her PhD degree abroad. Her period of leave for the degree was from 20/01/2008 to 14/01/2015 and got Rs. 6.1 million fee and a stipend from funds of FDP.

Noshaba Batool was selected to pursue her PhD degree and got Rs. 8.64 million during the period of leave from 01/02/2008 to 03/08/2014 from FDP funds.

Saima Ashfaq Khan had received Rs. 6.92 million from 29/06/2009 to 28/06/3010 during her stay abroad to get PhD degree. Saleem Jehangir was paid Rs. 9.778 million for course fee and stipend and salary from 24/09/2007 to 30/06/2012 and Qamar Sultan Gohar was paid Rs. 8.921 million for course fee and stipend and salary during the period of leave for PhD from 08/09/2008 to 07/09/2011.

The audit official told the committee that the FDP provides an opportunity for learning abroad for research and development as non-PhD faculty members of selected universities to pursue their PhD degrees in the UK, USA, and other countries. The program offers PhD scholarships in specific disciplines for each participating university.

The HEC officials told that the management of the universities explained that the matter is under investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NAB).

In this regard, the management of the universities has issued legal notices to the defaulters and their guarantors for recovery of the amount.

The PAC expressed its displeasure and said that the CNICs and passports of the abovementioned professors should be blocked as they cheated the country. The chair further said that the culprits have shown a way of cheating the country for others.