1Link Stops Online PTA Payments for DIRBS Due to an Odd Reason

The relevant authorities have directed all commercial banks to restrict the processing of tax payments of mobile levies or handsets through mobile and internet banking channels with immediate effect.

According to the new set of instructions, All PSID payments starting with the prefix 20011 in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) payments shall not be allowed to process through mobile and Internet banking channels.

ALSO READ SBP To Lift LCs Restrictions on Import Next Month

On the other hand, mobile levy payment will now only be allowed through physical channels like ATMs and Over the Counter (OTC), according to a circular issued to 1Link to member banks.

It has been observed that scammers get access to customer accounts by deceiving banks’ customers through call snooping and social media. Using that information, a mobile levy is being paid through mobile and internet banking channels. It is also reported that fraudulent transactions for mobile levy are being paid through Mobile and Internet Banking channels of various banks.

In this regard, SBP Finance Department arranged an online meeting with all relevant stakeholders (Finance Department SBP, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), FBR (PRAL), Bank representatives, and 1LINK) to review various complaints raised by banks and address fraudulent transaction issue and to safeguard the interest of banks’ customers.

ALSO READ FTO Orders FBR to Reverse Illegal Change of Jurisdiction of 80-Year Old Citizen

All members are required to comply with these instructions on an immediate basis and ensure correct reporting of payment channels, said the circular.

In case of non-adherence, non-compliant members would be liable to their customers against fraudulent transactions, said a circular issued by 1Link’s Controller Operations Habib Ur Rehman Khan.