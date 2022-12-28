PTA Processed Over 20,000 URLs for Blocking in Pakistan Since September 2022

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has processed more than 20,000 URLs in three months involved in unlawful activities for blocking.

According to documents available with ProPakistani, PTA has processed a total of 1,226,890 URLs for blocking till 22 December 2022 whereas this number was 1,206,876 URLs on 22 September 2022.

According to the document, out of a total of 1,226,890 URLs processed by PTA, social media platforms blocked 1,153,722 URLs, whereas 62,692 URLs are still accessible. The social media platforms rejected the blocking of 10,467 URLs.

Till 22 December 2022, PTA has sent requests for blocking 140,221 URLs to Facebook, out of which, Facebook blocked 118,210 URLs, whereas 17,529 URLs are still accessible. Facebook has rejected blocking 4,482 URLs processed by the authority.

According to the document, PTA sent a total of 11,950 URLs to Instagram till 22 December 2022, out of which, Instagram has blocked 8,944 URLs, whereas 2,835 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 171 URLs processed by the authority.

Till December 2022, PTA has sent 67,166 URLs to Twitter for blocking, out of which, Twitter has blocked 34,010 URLs whereas 30,065 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 3,091 URLs processed by the authority.

PTA has requested the blocking of a total of 45,502 URLs from Youtube till December 2022, out of which Youtube blocked 38,587 URLs, whereas 4,714 URLs are still accessible. Youtube has rejected the blocking of 2,192 URLs processed by the authority.

According to the document, till December 2022, PTA has processed 71,372 URLs to TikTok for blocking, out of which, TikTok has blocked 70,162 URLs, whereas 959 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 251 URLs processed by the PTA.

PTA has processed 1,036 URLs to Likee for blocking, out of which, Likee has blocked 971 URLs, whereas 65 URLs are still accessible. The platform did not reject a single URL processed by the PTA.

The document stated that PTA has sent requests for blocking 3,895 URLs to SnackVideo for blocking, out of which, SnakVideo has blocked 3,822 URLs, whereas 67 URLs are still accessible. The platform has rejected the blocking of 06 URLs processed by the authority.

Till December 2022, PTA has processed 591 objectionable URLs to Dailymotion for blocking, out of which, the social media platform has blocked 545 URLs whereas 32 URLs are still accessible. Dailymotion has rejected the blocking of 14 URLs processed by the PTA.

According to the document, PTA sent requests for blocking 885,157URLs to other social media platforms for blocking, out of which, these platforms have blocked 878,471 URLs whereas 6,426 URLs are still accessible. The platforms have rejected the blocking of 260 URLs processed by the authority.

According to PTA, these URLs have been received from various resources and through proactive search. PTA has created a dedicated email as well as Complaint Management System (CMS) for the citizens to report objectionable content. According to PTA, complaints can be lodged through the PM portal or any other appropriate means in writing with full disclosure.