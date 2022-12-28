Qcommerce Pioneer Krave Mart Partners with Infobip to Elevate Customer Service via WhatsApp

Krave Mart continues to forge their path towards revolutionizing Qcommerce by enabling new ways of communicating with its customers.

Intending to elevate CX and create an even more convenient journey for their customers, Krave Mart partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, to allow their customers to get relevant information over WhatsApp instantly, using a chatbot solution.

Krave Mart reaches out to customers via WhatsApp to share exclusive & special deals in the form of codes and vouchers for daily orders.

Commenting on the partnership and Krave Mart’s latest innovations, Haziq Ahmed – Co-founder & COO, said, “The constant need to innovate is what makes our service unique. We continuously monitor the needs of the modern customer, striving to keep getting closer to meeting every one of them.”

“Easy and convenient communication is of paramount importance for customers, and therefore we decided to enable our customers to get extra value over WhatsApp, the chat app they already use and love. Our mission to deliver exceptional service and experience for our customers continues, and we will keep going above and beyond to make that happen,” he added.

Safder Merchant, Country Manager at Infobip Pakistan, added: “At Infobip, we help our customers accelerate the pace of innovation, reduce time to market and generate truly engaging customer experiences. We are thrilled to work with one of the market pioneers, such as Krave Mart, and support them on their journey towards providing a superior service.”

“Our robust platform and cloud infrastructure enable digital-first businesses to send large volumes of communications and digital interactions at high speed with low latency and best-in-class delivery rates,” he added.