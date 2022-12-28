Shakil Shaikh Caught Lying About PCB Chairman’s Expenses on Social Media

The newly appointed member of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing committee, Shakil Shaikh, was caught lying about the expenses of Najam Sethi during his previous reign as the chairman of the PCB.

Shakil Shaikh, took to Twitter to dispute the story published by ProPakistani, which compared the expenses of Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja during their days as PCB chairmen.

While the story clearly stated that a comparison was made between Sethi’s reign between July 2017-August 2018 and Raja’s reign between September 2021-June 2022, Shakil Shaikh tweeted that the comparison was made between Sethi’s 5-year reign and Raja’s less than a year reign. It is worth mentioning that Najam Sethi wasn’t the PCB chairman for five straight years.

(1) PTI trolls are trending a fake table of PCB Chairman’s expenses of @najamsethi from 2013-2017 five years compared to @iamramiz from 2021-2022 one year. Ehsan Mani had also put out a fake table comparing Najam Sethi’s five years with his first year!

— Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) December 27, 2022

Shaikh also made a gaffe in the Tweet as he tagged the wrong Ramiz Raja, but that is beside the point.

The comparison of the expenses was made through an official document available on PCB’s website. While the facts and figures of the document can be disputed by Shakil Shaikh with the PCB, the table and the story cannot be termed fake.

According to the document, Sethi’s total expenditure during 2017/18 was way higher as compared to the 10-month period of Raja’s reign. However, the details of Raja’s tenure between July 2022-December 2022 have not been revealed yet by the PCB.