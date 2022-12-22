Najam Sethi VS Ramiz Raja: Who Spends More as Chairman PCB? [Comparison]

Controversial senior political analyst and blue-eyed journalist of the incumbent ruling party, PML-N, Najam Sethi, has returned to the helm of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Najam Sethi replaced former opener, Ramiz Raja, as the Chairman of PCB a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the latter at his residence in Lahore.

Ramiz Raja was tasked with leading PCB in September 2021. After assuming office, unlike Najam Sethi, Ramiz announced that he won’t draw any salary from the job.

According to Chairman Expenses and Benefits document available on PCB’s official website, from September 2021 to June 2022, Ramiz Raja utilized Rs. 5,640,137 from PCB funds in 10 months.

On the other hand, from July 2017 to August 2018, Najam Sethi exhausted Rs. 40,539,201 from PCB’s treasure in 14 months.

Total Expenditure Najam Sethi’s Expenses (Rs) Ramiz Raja’s Expenses (Rs) 40,539,201 5,640,137

Although the breakdown of Ramiz’s expenses from July 2022 to December 2022 is not available yet, it is certain that his expenses during the unaccounted six months would be much lower than Najam Sethi’s expenses.

Here is a comparison of the expenses of Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi.

Expenditure Najam Sethi’s Expenses (Rs) Ramiz Raja’s Expenses (Rs) Accommodation 2,762,808 – Vehicle, fuel 6,558,817 960,915 Mobile phone 980,541 294,049 Security, staff 1,680,867 382,000 Foreign tours 10,229,483 642,520 Domestic tours 1,972,012 2,979,830 BoGs meeting allowance 100,000 – Entertainment 468,836 7,491 PSL allowance 14,181,570 – Other expenses 1,604,267 373,332

It is worth mentioning here that Ramiz Raja didn’t avail Rs. 510,000 on account of allowances, accommodation, and entertainment.

Besides this, PCB disputed an amount of Rs. 7,274,429 claimed by Najam Sethi on account of PSL allowance and other benefits after his tenure ended. Najam Sethi moved to court for the payment of Rs. 7,274,429 while PCB filed a recovery claim against Najam Sethi for repayment of Rs. 7,274,429.