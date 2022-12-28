Should Aleem Dar Announce His Retirement From Umpiring?

Pakistan’s most celebrated cricket umpire, Aleem Dar, has faced a severe backlash in the cricketing fraternity for a number of errors in Pakistan’s recent Test matches.

ALSO READ ICC Unveils Nominees for Emerging Cricketer of the Year

The ICC Elite Panel umpire has been under scrutiny recently as he has made several errors that have led to his decisions being overturned through the Decision Review System (DRS).

Dar made vital errors during Pakistan’s recent home Test series against England, which infuriated the fans, while he continued in a similar fashion in the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

During Pakistan’s innings, Dar adjudged Babar Azam to be LBW before the Pakistani captain took a review which ultimately saved his wicket. Dar’s poor form continued in the New Zealand innings as he failed to give Devon Conway out, again the decision was overturned due to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s decision to take a review.

Too many wrong decisions by Aleem dar in last few days! pic.twitter.com/Js0pVKxuJE — Khurram (@Siddiqi__) December 28, 2022

Aleem Dar should consider retiring. #PAKvNZ — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) December 28, 2022

Once regarded as one of the finest umpires in World cricket, Dar has witnessed a sharp decline in his reputation and many fans have advised him to retire from his duties.

The 54-year-old has been an ICC umpire for more than two decades and holds the record for most Tests (142) and most ODIs (219) as an umpire. Dar has also officiated in 69 T20I matches, the second most in the format’s history.