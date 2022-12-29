Authorities Reveal the Reality Behind “Highest Birthrate in Faisalabad”

Punjab’s local government had revealed that Faisalabad has the highest birth rate with 50,184 newborns registered in 10 days during the government’s birth registration campaign earlier this week.

The authorities revealed on Wednesday that the actual number is around 25,000. The remaining 25,184 birth certificates were issued to children older than one year, as their parents rushed to get them registered when they heard about the campaign.

Some children registered in the present campaign were reportedly as old as seven years.

The provincial government had launched the campaign to ensure that children are registered at birth since it is important helping establish their legal identity and can provide them with access to vital services such as healthcare and education.

It was reported that 262,000 newborns were registered during the 10-day campaign, with 34,672 newborn boys and girls registered in the Lahore Division; 9,362 children registered from Rawalpindi; 18,111 from Sargodha; 36,850 from DG Khan; 12,350 from Gujranwala; 21,301 from Sahiwal; 13,402 from Gujarat; 43,822 from Multan; 22905 from Bahawalpur; while 50,184 children had been registered from Faisalabad.

ALSO READ FBR Creates 6 New Customs Collectorates to Curb Smuggling

In all, 126,717 girls and 136,242 boys were registered over the 10-day campaign. This is a huge success in assuring that children are registered at birth.