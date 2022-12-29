PM House Worker Detained For Shehbaz Sharif’s Audio Leaks Scandal

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have detained a Prime Minister (PM) House worker for his alleged involvement in PM Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leaks scandal.

In this regard, an investigative committee has also been formed which will interrogate the detained employee.

ALSO READ Indian Cough Syrups Kill 18 Children in Uzbekistan

It is worth recalling that two audio recordings of PM Shehbaz Sharif were leaked this year in September and October.

Political controversies, particularly in the form of audio leaks, have plagued the year 2022. Multiple sensitive and controversial conversations between government officials, including former PM, Imran Khan, PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz, and PM Shehbaz, were released this year, which resulted in heated political blame games.

ALSO READ Dubai’s Property Sector Breaks All Previous Records This Year

Following the leaks, the Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, demanded the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the investigation of the alleged bugging of the PM House.

In October, federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, claimed that suspects involved in audio leaks had been identified and added that the they did not bug the PM House, but rather tapped official telephones.