Locals from Karak Risk Lives to Store Leaking Gas in Plastic Bags [Video]

The main gas pipeline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district is leaking after sustaining damage, with imprudent locals busy in storing gas in large plastic bags.

According to details, locals claim that they have been forced to take this life-threatening step as the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is not supplying gas to their homes.

ALSO READ Health Ministry on High Alert After Discovery of Most Infectious Omicron Variant

They also lamented that despite the gas originating from their area, they have been unable to utilize the essential commodity in the prevailing freezing weather.

On the other hand, civil administration turned a blind eye to the issue until it was raised by mainstream media. Officials said that they will take stern action against those stealing gas.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Among Nominees for ICC ODI Player of the Year

SNGPL officials stated they have formed teams to curb gas theft from the main pipeline. So far, they have nominated 700 locals in multiple FIRs and several of them have been arrested as well.

Ironically, the development comes right when the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) advised the citizens to exercise precaution while dealing with appliances that run on gas.