Health Ministry on High Alert After Discovery of Most Infectious Omicron Variant

The Federal Ministry of Health has reintroduced a strict Coronavirus screening system to prevent the transmission of the latest variant of the viral infection.

According to details, the Ministry has directed heightened surveillance at all entry points of the country to stop a highly infectious sub-variant of Omicron, BF.7.

Speaking in this regard, a senior Health Ministry official said that concerned authorities have been directed to ensure incoming passengers pass through thermal scanners before allowing them to enter the country.

The official added that an “efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional” and the Ministry is ready to enforce an emergency plan to tackle the transmission of the BF.7 variant.

Omicron’s BF.7 sub-variant belongs to the sub-lineage of its BA.5 variant. Scientists have confirmed that BF.7 is the most infectious Omicron sub-variant to date. It has been detected in the US, the UK, and several European countries.

Besides being the most infectious, BF.7 has a shorter incubation period and the ability to re-infect recovered patients or infect those fully vaccinated. BF.7 variant is also the variant behind China’s latest wave of Coronavirus cases.