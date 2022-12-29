OGRA Alerts Public Against Use of Gas Heaters

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 4:13 pm

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued an advisory for the citizens to ensure the careful use of gas appliances, such as heaters, to avoid unfortunate incidents.

Speaking in this regard, OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said, “Gas heaters and stoves pose serious health risks and are the main cause of many fatal incidents, so due care is needed in the use of gas appliances.”

He added that carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas. Its excessive presence in the air poses a serious danger. It can cause people to pass out or even die.

The spokesperson urged the citizens to take up alternative ways to keep themselves warm during winter and exercise precaution while using gas appliances indoors.

He suggested the citizens to get their gas heaters regularly serviced, ensure proper ventilation, and maintain at least a one-meter distance from all gas appliances.

The spokesperson asked them to ensure they turn off heaters before sleeping as gas load shedding or blackout can lead to unfortunate incidents.

