Customs Seizes Drugs Worth Rs. 11.55 Crores at Islamabad Airport

Pakistan Customs foiled another major smuggling attempt at Islamabad Airport on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Customs, on the eve of 28-12-2022, the Air Freight Unit of Collectorate of Customs Islamabad conducted a successful operation against drug smugglers and foiled an attempt at smuggling 7.7 kg of heroin powder to the United Kingdom.

Exporter M/s Green Jay Trading filed a GD of miscellaneous sports items outbound for Manchester, United Kingdom on Emirates Airline on the morning of 29-12-2022, from AFU Islamabad. However, on the eve of 28-12-2022, their plan was foiled by the Assistant Collector Export, who immediately stopped the loading process, and gut the consignment was examined for drug exports.

Out of 37 cartons examined, 3 contained sports items with heroin concealed within, which was revealed once the items were ripped from the seams. Samples were immediately drawn and have been sent for verification. A further investigative process is underway. A total of 7.7 kg of pure brownish powder heroin was found, which has a market value of Rs. 11.55 crores in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that this operation was conducted due to the teamwork of Gerry Export Shed staff, at AFU Islamabad.

The Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad has noted that while the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad is ever open to facilitate exporters, it has no room for felonious elements that attempt to tarnish the name of the country and attempt to smuggle drugs in the garb of bonafide exporters. The Collectorate shall continue to follow a no-tolerance policy for any would-be adventurers. Investigations are underway and culprits will be arrested soon, the statement added.