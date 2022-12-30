GB Announces Scholarships for Students in Govt Institutions

The Education Department of the Government of Gilgit Baltistan has approved scholarships for students enrolled in government academic institutions with a Gilgit-Baltistan domicile as a part of the Gilgit-Baltistan Education Endowment Fund phase II.

GB domicile students of intermediate, undergraduate, and studying in government academic institutions, as well as medical/engineering students studying in other professional universities in Pakistan, can apply, according to the announcement.

It further said that a select number of scholarships are accessible for students who have completed Matric, FA/FSC, or the most recent board college/university annual test by 2022. 60% of the scores were deemed admissible.

The deadline for students to submit applications has been set for January 23.

In related news, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), remarked on Monday that the GB administration has been reforming the education system and that several objectives have been met in recent months.

Speaking to the media at the GB House Islamabad, he stated that numerous key changes have been implemented in the recent six months to enhance the education system. He claimed that improvements resulted in a 100 percent rise in enrollment and attendance, which he considers to be a source of great pride.