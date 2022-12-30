BISE Rawalpindi Increases Invigilators’ Payouts for Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has changed the compensation of instructors and invigilators who mark answer sheets.

The updated policy will take effect starting next year. In addition, the board has substantially increased various service and processing payouts.

The resident inspector’s salary has been raised to Rs. 600, and double test duty has been increased to Rs. 1,080 per day, according to the notification.

The compensation for distributor inspector theory papers has been raised to Rs. 840, the salary for the double shift has been hiked to Rs. 1200, while the payout for distributor inspector practical single duty has been raised to Rs. 480, mobile inspector single duty has been increased to Rs. 720 per day, and the double duty has been raised to Rs. 1080 per day.

Similarly, invigilator pay for single duty has been raised to Rs. 660, double duty pay has been increased to Rs. 840, and security guard pay has been raised to Rs. 240 per day. Men and women who serve water to students during the examination will be compensated Rs. 240 per day, and Rs. 360 per day in the second shift. Sweepers’ single duty pay has been raised to Rs. 210 and double duty pay has been increased to Rs. 360 per day, while supervisors’ single duty pay has been raised to Rs. 700 per day.

The daily salary for matric paper-setters has been raised to Rs. 2000, and for intermediate paper-setters to Rs. 2500.