Heavy Snowfall Traps Hundreds of Vehicles in Tourist Spots

With the arrival of winter all across the country, Abbottabad and Galyat experienced severe snowfall, which subsequently caused massive traffic jams and entrapped hundreds of tourists who had gone there to enjoy the season.

According to the details, Murree Road, the main artery that connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with Punjab, has been choked due to trapped vehicles and thick snow.

As far as the temperature is concerned, it also witnessed a significant drop, which further made the situation more challenging for the entrapped tourists, particularly women and children.

Reportedly, both Abbottabad and Galyat are covered in up to one foot of snow, which is not only creating difficulties for the vehicles but also for the locals travelling on foot.

In a separate development, authorities have successfully rescued approximately 250 people who were stuck in Muzzafarabad and Pirchinasi in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) after a severe snowstorm yesterday.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muzaffarabad assured that the affected people have been rescued and moved to nearby hotels.