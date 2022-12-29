Sindh Launches Major Crackdown Against Traffic Rules Violations and Bans Heavy Transport

Upon the instructions of Sindh High Court (SHC), the provincial government has imposed a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) entry ban to enhance Karachi’s traffic flow.

Wednesday’s high-level meeting led by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput entailed a unanimous vote on this decision.

ALSO READ Reports of Huge Hike in Atlas Honda Bike Prices are Fake

The meeting saw participation from Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, and relevant police officials.

The department also launched a crackdown operation against tinted windows, pressure horns, and illegal number plates. Chief Secretary Sindh ordered the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the eastern district to remove all parking from the service road alongside the University Road to improve traffic flow.

The chief secretary ordered commissioner Karachi and other relevant authorities to remove all encroachments from Karachi’s roadways, sidewalks, and walkways immediately to ensure traffic and pedestrian movement.

ALSO READ Lahore Makes It Compulsory for New Buildings to Include EV Charging Points

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic reported that 15,704 drivers were detained for violations, 3,421 vehicles had fitness certificates suspended, and 320 HTVs faced FIRs. He added that Sindh had fewer traffic challans than other provinces.