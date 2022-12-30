iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition Launches with SD 8+ Gen 1 and Super-Fast Charging

The original iQOO Neo7, which featured a Dimensity 9000+, was released in October. It was followed by the Neo7 SE, which included a Dimensity 8200. The two aforementioned phones are now joined by iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition, which houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

However, there aren’t many differences between this and the original Neo7, other than the chipset and the pricing.

ALSO READ Most In-Demand Jobs in UAE for 2023

Design and Display

In terms of design, despite being labeled as a “Racing Edition,” the phone’s design lacks the flare of a dedicated gaming device.

The 6.78-inch screen is an FHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 that can display HDR10+ at a refresh rate of 120Hz. For crispy visuals, the device features a Pro+ display chip.

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU fuels the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition. It provides up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offers up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It doesn’t end here, Qualcomm GPU is backed by an extra chip that can stretch new frames with minimal power consumption.

For a top-notch user experience, it is packed with dual x-axis linear motors, which provide enhanced haptic feedback. In software, the smartphone runs Origin OS 3, which is based on Android 13.

ALSO READ Honor 80 GT Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 54MP Camera

Cameras

On the rear panel of the iQOO Neo7, it has a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third shooter. At the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The 8 GB/128 GB variant of the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition costs $402 and $430 for the 12 GB/256 GB variant. The 16 GB/256 GB and 16 GB/512 GB models are priced at $473 and $516, respectively.

iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition Specifications