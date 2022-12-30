iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition Launches with SD 8+ Gen 1 and Super-Fast Charging

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 30, 2022 | 6:32 pm

The original iQOO Neo7, which featured a Dimensity 9000+, was released in October. It was followed by the Neo7 SE, which included a Dimensity 8200. The two aforementioned phones are now joined by iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition, which houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

However, there aren’t many differences between this and the original Neo7, other than the chipset and the pricing.

ALSO READ

Design and Display

In terms of design, despite being labeled as a “Racing Edition,” the phone’s design lacks the flare of a dedicated gaming device.

The 6.78-inch screen is an FHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 that can display HDR10+ at a refresh rate of 120Hz. For crispy visuals, the device features a Pro+ display chip.

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU fuels the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition. It provides up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offers up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It doesn’t end here, Qualcomm GPU is backed by an extra chip that can stretch new frames with minimal power consumption.

For a top-notch user experience, it is packed with dual x-axis linear motors, which provide enhanced haptic feedback. In software, the smartphone runs Origin OS 3, which is based on Android 13.

ALSO READ

Cameras

On the rear panel of the iQOO Neo7, it has a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP third shooter. At the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The 8 GB/128 GB variant of the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition costs $402 and $430 for the 12 GB/256 GB variant. The 16 GB/256 GB and 16 GB/512 GB models are priced at $473 and $516, respectively.

iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition Specifications

iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 730
OS Android 13, Origin OS 3
Supported Networks GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels
RAM 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
Storage 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot No
Main Camera 16MP (wide)

8MP (ultrawide)

2MP (macro)
Selfie Camera 16MP
Colors Orange, Black, Blue
Battery 5,000 mAh, 120W wired charging
Price $402

 

Salman Ahmed

lens

These Were the Top 5 Best Pakistani Films of 2022
Read more in lens

proproperty

Politician Remanded on Charges of Grabbing State Land
Read more in proproperty
close
>