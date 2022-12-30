Most In-Demand Jobs in UAE for 2023

The job market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has significantly grown in the last few years, especially after local businesses expanded their network and international companies began investing.

Subsequently, this expansion in the private sector generated major employment opportunities in a number of fields, especially in the technology sector.

According to recruitment specialists, jobs related to modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital transformation, analysis, cybersecurity, web design, psychology, and research will remain the most desirable in 2023.

Along with the above-mentioned fields, skills like problem-solving and self-management will also be in demand next year as the UAE’s job market expands.

Here is the list of most in-demand jobs in UAE in 2023:

Sr. Jobs 1. Psychologist 2. AI, Machine Learning Specialist 3. Machine Learning Expert 4. Cybersecurity Specialist 5. Researcher 6. Digital Transformer 7. Web Designer 8. Digital Market Expert 9. Automation Expert 10. Business Development Professional 11. Project Manager 12. Supply Chain Professional 13. Data Scientist 14. Cabin Crew 15. Engineer 16. Technician

Speaking about the employment opportunities in 2023, Deepa Sud, CEO of Plum Jobs, a Dubai-based HR business transformation and executive search firm, predicted that the most in-demand jobs in 2023 would be in technical disciplines such as cyber security, data, architecture, and software engineering.