Honor 80 GT Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 54MP Camera

Honor has just unveiled another member of its Honor 80 family, this one with a GT tag. The Honor 80 GT is positioned between the Honor 80 Pro and the vanilla variant. However, it leans more toward the 80 Pro because it’s powered with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Design and Display
The Honor 80 GT comes with a high-end design and a rectangular camera module that is vertically positioned. The module is divided into two halves, the upper one housing two cameras and the lower one housing another camera and an LED flash.
In terms of display, it sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution, and, of course, a 120 Hz refresh rate.
Internals and Software
The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is combined with either 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, with 256 GB of storage as standard. The phone is equipped with Magic UI 7.0 pre-installed on top of Android 12.
Cameras
The camera department at the back is really noteworthy. The primary sensor is a rare Sony IMX800 54MP, while the ultrawide camera is 8MP and the macro shooter is 2MP. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is 16MP.
Battery and Pricing
The Honor 80 GT packs a 4,800 mAh battery that supports Honor’s 66W fast charging technology. The 12 GB RAM model costs $475, while the one with the 16 GB RAM model costs $520. Currently, it is only available in the Chinese market.
Specifications
|Honor 80 GT
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 7
|Supported Networks
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|Display
|6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz with 1080 x 2400 resolution
|RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|Main Camera
|54MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Battery
|4,800 mAh, 66W wired
|Price
|$475