Pakistan Railways to Resume Shuttle Train Service from Malikwal to Pindadan Khan

Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to resume Malikwal to Pindadan Khan Shuttle Train Service on Friday after a muli-year hiatus.

This decision came during a meeting in Islamabad yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and attended by the relevant PR officials.

ALSO READ Lahore Makes It Compulsory for New Buildings to Include EV Charging Points

The shuttle service will have four economy-class bogies that will make three daily trips between the aforementioned destinations. In addition, the meeting determined that the Green Line Service with all amenities will begin operations next month.

Earlier this week, PR decided to link Thar Coal Mines and Port Qasim to its route by constructing a new 105-kilometer Railway track.

According to documents available with ProPakistani, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms has completed PC-1 of Thar Coal Rail Connectivity with the existing Railway Network including last-mile connectivity with the Port.

The project includes the construction of a 105-kilometer long including 24.58-kilometer Loop lines new single line Railway track infrastructure from Thar Coal Mines to the new Chhor Station and the construction of an 18-kilometer long new double-line track (09-Kilometer on each side), includes 4.20-kilometer long loop lines, from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim.

ALSO READ Reports of Huge Hike in Atlas Honda Bike Prices are Fake

The scope of the project included the construction of seven railway stations along the railway route along with fourteen platforms. Out of seven stations, two major stations will be established at Thar Coal Mines and New Chhor Station respectively while five intermediate stations will be established between two major stations.