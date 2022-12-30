PM Shehbaz Directs to Initiate Outsourcing of Three Airports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday directed the relevant departments to start the process of outsourcing three international airports of the country under public-private partnership (PPP).

The premier gave these directions while chairing a meeting to discuss matters related to aviation and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Initially, the Jinnah International Airport (Karachi), the Allama Iqbal International Airport (Lahore), and the Islamabad International Airport will be outsourced.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the outsourcing of the airports, it was informed that outsourcing airports is a profitable measure and is considered to be an international best practice. The meeting was told that the process of outsourcing will earn the government revenue while passengers will get better facilities.

The prime minister directed all relevant departments to take measures in this regard on a priority basis and stressed the need to ensure transparency.

To complete the process of outsourcing on a priority basis, the premier directed to form a special committee to oversee the process. The prime minister will himself head the committee.

The meeting was apprised that PIA posted revenue of Rs. 172 billion in 2022, which is the highest-ever revenue in the airline’s history. It was further informed that four new A-320 aircraft have been included in PIA’s fleet and its network has also been expanded.

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar all participated in the meeting.