Samsung Announces Snapdragon-Powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Unseen Battery Performance

Samsung rolled out the Intel-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 earlier in February this year and now it has officially unveiled the same model but with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. The latest variant has been announced in South Korea and will be launched on 16 January 2023.

Design and Display

It is physically the same as the 13.3-inch Intel-powered model. Hence, it is very light and thin at just 1.04 kg in weight and 11.5mm in thickness. And, as the name implies, the AMOLED display can be rotated 360° to be used as a tablet for taking notes with the pre-loaded S Pen stylus.

Internals and Software

When it was released late last year, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 was the first 5nm chipset for Windows-on-ARM systems, bringing significant performance increases. In comparison to the Gen 2, it provides an additional 85 percent multi-core CPU performance, an extra 60 percent GPU performance, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 29 TOPS.

Furthermore, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 model is perfect for corporate use because it comes with Windows 11 and adheres to Microsoft’s Secured-Core PC requirements, which lock the hardware down to the firmware level. It is the highest security feature provided by Windows.

Battery and Pricing

The battery life on the Snapdragon model has drastically improved, as it can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, whereas the Intel-powered variant lasts for around 21 hours max.

As mentioned above, Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be launched in South Korea on 16 January at a price of around $1,500. However, it remains uncertain whether Samsung will launch this model worldwide.