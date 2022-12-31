‘2022 Taught Us Connectivity Is Essential Service During Any Humanitarian Crisis’

As 2022 comes to an end, Aamir Ibrahim, Jazz CEO, reflects on the progress the teleco has made to successfully position itself as Pakistan’s leading Digital Operator.

“Serving over 75 million customers is not only an honor but also a huge responsibility,” said Aamir as he extended gratitude towards employees for taking ownership and making this possible.

2022 came with its fair share of challenges. The global conflicts along with local uncertainties made for a very difficult environment to operate in and constrained Jazz to declare a Digital Emergency.

“Our core values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and customer obsession were tested but despite the challenges, we continue to operate as the leading telco in Pakistan.”

Aamir further stated, “In the wake of the tragic floods that swept away one-third of the country, Jazz stepped up and pledged PKR 1 billion to support the flood relief effort. As a purpose-driven organization, we supported by providing connectivity, tents, medicine, and much-needed funds.”

“In addition to hundreds of volunteers, I would also like to especially recognize our colleagues from Technology and Commercial who ensured the availability of our services in all flood-struck areas. Once again, we were reminded how basic connectivity is an essential service especially, during any humanitarian crisis.”

“Once again, we were reminded how basic connectivity is an essential service especially, during any humanitarian crisis,” he added.

Aamir further reiterated that success is not the absence of challenges, rather it is rising to every challenge with a collaborative spirit.

“Without a doubt, there will be unforeseen headwinds in 2023, but if 2022 is a track record to go by, I feel confident being surrounded by a team that can make the impossible, possible,” he predicted.

Counting the monumental achievements during 2022, Aamir encouraged the employees to appreciate their accomplishments.

“From a company that was selling minutes, SMS, and gigabytes, we have successfully pivoted our portfolio to curating experiences and memories that our customers cherish.”

“With the recent launch of BiP, a revolutionary engagement and messaging platform, the rapid growth of our streaming platform Tamasha, and the ongoing success of Pakistan’s No.1 Fintech, JazzCash, we are well poised to engage with our customers 1440 minutes of the day through innovative products and services,” he concluded.