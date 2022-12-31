Prices of Petroleum Products to Remain Unchanged: Ishaq Dar

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 31, 2022 | 5:05 pm
The federal government on Saturday announced to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference.

The existing prices will be effective till the next fortnight.

The decision means that the price of petrol will remain at Rs. 214.80 per liter while the price of HSD will be Rs. 227.80 per liter.

The prices of light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil will remain at Rs. 169 per liter and Rs. 171.83 per liter respectively.

At the last fortnight’s review, the price of petrol was slashed by Rs. 10 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was decreased by Rs. 7.50 per liter. The prices of LDO and kerosene oil were also cut by Rs. 10 per liter.

