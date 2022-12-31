Another Housing Society in Islamabad Declared Illegal

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has Sanabil Garden Housing Society (SGHS) in Islamabad’s Zone 4 as illegal.

According to details, SGHS has been declared illegal because its plots were advertised and sold without completing the formalities.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman CDA, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, reiterated that a housing society cannot sell plots until the approval of the master plan from the CDA.

He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, ICT Police, and CDA’s Registrar Companies and Director Building and Enforcement to continue action against illegal housing societies.

Islamabad is sprawling as a city thanks to the exponential rise in the number of housing societies. However, only a handful of them are legal as they meet all the required conditions.

Earlier this month, in a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior, officials revealed that 109 housing schemes in Islamabad are illegal and just 47 housing societies are approved.