FIA Goes After Sophia Mirza in Money Laundering Case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reopened the money laundering case against actress and model, Sophia Mirza, whose original name is Khushbakht Mirza.

According to reports, FIA Karachi’s Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) had summoned Sophia to appear for questioning in the money laundering case. However, she failed to comply, after which the FIA decided to take further action.

The agency had asked Sophia to bring her original CNIC as well as FBR record including bank details, sales tax record, return wealth record, and properties.

In September 2019, Sophia was originally named in the money laundering case. After this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was asked to launch an investigation against her.

Sophia Mirza is a controversial figure. She and her sister were accused of kidnapping a girl in 2012. In 2017, a local court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Sophia in a fraud case.

She was acquitted in a fraud case in April 2018 on account of insufficient evidence. In this particular instance, Sophia sold her car to a man. The man sold it to another person. She filed a car theft case against the man to whom she sold the car. The car was driven by Sophia when Police confiscated it.