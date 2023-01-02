Local Karachi Cricketer Signs for Bangladesh Premier League Team

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jan 2, 2023 | 5:01 pm

A rarely-seen talented Pakistani cricketer, Khawaja Nafay, has been selected for the upcoming ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

As per the details, Chattogram Challengers have signed the Karachi-born young cricketer, who has yet to play in the country’s domestic circuit.

Khawaja Nafay first appeared in televised Ramadan tournaments in Karachi, a short video of which, the franchise shared on its official Twitter account.

The elegant right-handed batter has also represented the Overseas Warriors team in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While Sharing Khawaja Nafay’s photo on its official Twitter handle, Chattogram Challengers wrote, “Look who is coming! It’s Khawaja Nafay.”

The upcoming ninth edition of franchise cricket will kick off on January 5, with many stars from the cricketing world are all set to compete.

In a seven-team competition, 46 matches will be played at three different venues, with Comilla Victorians defending the champions.

Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Shoaib Malik are just a few of Pakistani cricketers, who will also appear at the event.

