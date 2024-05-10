Zong 4G’s CEO Mr. Huo Junli Meets Minister of State for IT&T Ms. Shaza Fatima to Discuss the Future of Telecom in Pakistan

The CEO of Zong 4G, Mr. Huo Junli met with the Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja to discuss the future of IT, digitalization and issues faced by the Telecom sector in Pakistan.

The discussion focused primarily on digitalization, connectivity, spectrum auction, and 5G rollout. The meeting was also attended by CMPAK’s Chief Regulatory Officer Mr. Kamran Ali.

Ms. Shaza Fatima’s emphasis on the promotion of information and communication technology (ICT) as a government priority reflects a strategic recognition of the pivotal role that technology plays in modern society. Furthermore, Ms. Shaza Fatima highlighted a two-fold commitment: improving connectivity services nationwide and resolving existing telecom issues.

During this strategic discussion, Ms. Shaza Fatima mentioned that a strong digital ecosystem serves as the foundation for successful digitalization initiatives across various sectors and industries. Both Mr. Huo Junli and Ms. Shaza Fatima shared a vision of creating a digital ecosystem that will bridge the current digital divide by providing top-notch technology and seamless connectivity throughout the country.

According to Mr. Huo Junli, ‘The Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and the telecom industry play pivotal roles in shaping Pakistan’s digital future. By collaborating on the progression of digital inclusion, digitalization and robust connectivity to unlock the full potential of IT to drive socio-economic development, empower communities, and improve the quality of life for all Pakistanis.’