Punjab Govt to Rent Two New Helicopters

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has planned to lease two helicopters, 24News reported on Monday.

It should be noted that the province administration is already in the process of acquiring a plane on rent for Rs. 120 million.

The tender notice for the private airplane had been issued last month, it included the specifications for the jet as well as a flight crew to work with the jet as well.

The notification emphasized the need to abide by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) regulations.

Additionally, it was revealed that the government’s present jet is currently under maintenance.

After the plane tendering procedure is completed, work on procuring two helicopters, for three months, will begin.

According to reports, the Punjab government’s current helicopter requires repair, for which funds of Rs. 20 million have been authorized.

Officials revealed that the new helicopters will also be employed for police and rescue missions.

