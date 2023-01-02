Work On Karachi Circular Railway and Mainline-1 Upgrade to Begin in Two Months

A high-level meeting in Beijing has decided to start upgrading Mainline-1 (ML-1) and Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) in March 2023.

Citing Chinese sources, The News reported that the $6.86 billion ML-1 is China-Pak Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) largest infrastructure project. The work on ML-1 will include upgrading and dualization of tracks to increase the operating speed from 60 km/h and 105 km/h to 160 km/h.

Pakistan Railways (PR) operates the Karachi-Peshawar line, ML-1. The line runs from Karachi City Station or Kiamari to Peshawar Cantonment Station. This railway stretches 1,687 kilometers between the two stations. Between Kimari and Peshawar, it has 184 railway stops.

ML-1 is the nation’s major freight and passenger line and will allow for the transportation of 75% of freight and passengers. Its upgrade will conclude in December 2024. The project will also transform level crossings into flyovers or underpasses to boost speed.

KCR, on the other hand, offers daily traveling facilities to the residents of Karachi. Pakistan Railways (PR) states that the upgrade of KCR will further enhance the public transport facilities for the residents of Karachi.