Sindh CM’s Protocol Officer and Foreign Guests Robbed in Karachi

The protocol officer for Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and his international visitors were mugged in Karachi’s Federal B area on Sunday,

The accident took place adjacent to the Joharabad police station. Four armed robbers on two motorbikes encircled residents on a street. Masroor Warsi, the protocol officer for Sindh’s chief minister, was also among the victims.

Warsi was reportedly there with his Canadian visitors when he was robbed. Furthermore, the robbers stole mobile phones, cash, and valuables from 10 to 12 persons who were staying at a nearby hotel.

A police report was filed at the Joharabad police station.

As per the Joharabad SHO A. D Chaudhry, the incident happened around 4 p.m., and police have filed an initial complaint. He added that authorities were attempting to identify the culprits using CCTV camera video. He declared that the miscreants will be apprehended as soon as possible.