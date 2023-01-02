Washroom Fees Increased by 50% On Motorway: Report

Motorways are known for overcharging basic necessities. Now, however, the fee for using washrooms has also increased by more than 50% on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1).

The unmitigated rise in traveling expenses has created difficulties for M1 travelers. A report from Express News states that the said fee has been increased from Rs. 50 to Rs. 80 rupees.

Irked by the development, the travelers have demanded action from the NHA and other concerned authorities on the fee hike of more than 50%.

In this regard, an NHA official said that the facility of free washrooms on the motorways is also available for passengers. Although the report added, the spokesperson refused to comment on the washroom fees that have been increased.

Both, the passengers and the netizens have criticized this development and have demanded the government’s attention to the issue. This issue has been a hot topic of discussion among motorway users for years. However, the government has been silent regarding the matter all this time.