FBR Reduces Valuation Rates of Immovable Properties in Lahore

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised valuation rates of the immovable properties located in 1,271 areas of Lahore to bring them at par with the district collector (DC) rates from January 1, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR issued S.R.O. 2300(I)/2022 on Tuesday.

The values have been reduced in most of these areas of Lahore except in a few areas where the values have been enhanced to match the DC rates.

According to the new notification, the FBR has determined the fair market value of the immovable properties in the mentioned areas of Lahore. This notification will come into force with effect from January 1, 2023.

The revised rates can be viewed here: