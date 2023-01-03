NDMA Asks NIH to Issue Warnings For New Highly Dangerous Strain

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has ordered the National Institute of Health (NIH) to release coronavirus guidelines after a new strain called BF.7 Omicron emerged. This strain seems to be evading all kinds of immunity (vaccine-induced or otherwise).

Keeping in view the rising cases, authorities have started monitoring passengers at airports and have also started vaccination and screening tests at the Torkham border.

The decisions were made at a review meeting on COVID-19 and airport monitoring systems, led by NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik and attended by a team from the NIH and the CAA.

On the contrary, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has remarked that the coronavirus situation in Pakistan is completely under control. He also issued directives to immunize 100% of 5-12 years old children immediately. Furthermore, he ordered hiring an audit firm to assess screening procedures at airports and borders.

He emphasized that Pakistan hasn’t witnessed any coronavirus-induced deaths in the last 15 weeks and expressed his gratitude toward the countries that donated the vaccines. Lastly, he lauded the efforts of government officials and the NCOC for taking steps to combat COVID-19.