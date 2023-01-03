Over 47% of MNAs, Senators and MPAs Haven’t Declared Assets

Approximately 570 out of 1,191 MNAs, Senators, and MPAs haven’t declared their assets and submitted them to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Hence, ECP has warned the legislators and given them a deadline of 15 January to file their financial statements, or else their membership will be revoked on 16 January in accordance with the Election Act 2017. Legislators are also obligated to disclose the assets of their spouses and dependent children.

Reportedly, 201 MNAs, 36 Senators, 159 MPAs from Punjab, 76 MPAs from Sindh, 74 MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 24 MPAs from Balochistan haven’t disclosed their assets.

The above-mentioned lawmakers were required to submit their data by 31 December 2022 but they failed to comply.

According to ECP’s list, which is available on its website, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chairman of the Kashmir Committee Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister Shah Zain Bugti are among the offenders.

In addition, other PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mohsen Shahnawaz Ranjha, Senators Musadik Malik, and Azam Nazeer Tarar are also included in the list. As far as PTI’s lawmakers are concerned, Qasim Khan Suri, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Ayub, Mohsin Aziz, and Azam Swati, are among those with undeclared assets.

Moreover, PPP MNAs Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Syed Khursheed Shah, and Senators Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Taj Haider are also included in ECP’s list.

Additionally, the list also contains names of parliamentarians from MQM-P, GDA, BNP-M, etc.