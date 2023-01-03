Samsung Shows Off Sci-Fi-Like Displays at CES 2023

The Flex Hybrid prototype device from Samsung Display is a folding and sliding display. You can unfold the left side of this concept “smart mobile device” to reveal the display. The right side can slide outwards to increase screen real estate.

Samsung’s new Flex Hybrid was displayed at CES 2023 along with a new 17-inch slidable screen and automotive panels for self-driving cars.

Although its screen resolution and peak brightness are unknown, Samsung Display claims that the Flex Hybrid can expand from 10.5 inches (4:3) to 12.4 inches (16:10). The display could eventually be used in a foldable smartphone. This would allow the user to unfold the device for a tablet-like experience, and then slide it out when they want to watch a movie or play a game on a bigger screen.

This prototype builds on the concept devices Samsung Display has shown off for years (not counting the foldable phones Samsung Electronics has released). Samsung displayed a range of foldable and sliding concepts at the Display Week Expo in May. However, no other device combined both foldable screens and slidable screens quite like this.

Also, Samsung has yet to release these advanced displays in a consumer-ready device. This means that it may be some time before the Flex Hybrid concept is available to the masses.

Sliding Laptop Screens

Samsung Display has also developed a pair of larger 17-inch slidable prototypes for future laptops. This is the first time this concept has made a public debut since it was originally revealed during Intel’s Innovation keynote in September. The Flex Slidable Solo is able to expand in one direction while the Flex Slidable Duet has the ability to expand in two directions, going from 13 and 14 inches up to 17.3 inches.

For Self-Driving Cars

Lastly, Samsung also has something for self-driving vehicles. This brand-new series of display panels come in 34-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. Although there are no details on when or if these displays will be available in consumer-ready products, Samsung wants all self-driving car startups around the world to know that it has the equipment they need.